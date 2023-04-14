The Ludington Area School District board of education on Monday could approve the purchase of three additional sets of bleaches for the baseball diamond and football/soccer field at Oriole Field.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the library at O.J. DeJonge Middle School.
The purchase of three additional sets of bleachers, from Sightlines Athletic Facilities for $33,164, will include delivery and set-up, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
During their January meeting, trustees approved the purchase of two bleachers, also from Sightlines, for $23,496 for the softball field. That bid was the higher of two bids, but the board approved it because it included delivery and assembly of the bleachers.
The board could decide to join into a class action lawsuit with Frantz Law Group who has entered into litigation against social media companies like Facebook, TikTok and others, alleging that apps have caused a mental health crisis among children and teenagers marked by higher levels of anxiety, depression and thoughts of self-harm.
Frantz is the same law group that brought litigation against JUUL Labs, Altria and others for the youth vaping epidemic. JUUL Labs was recently found guilty and agreed to pay $1.2 billion in the youth vaping settlement. LASD was one of 1,500 schools which joined the class action and recently received a settlement of $37,499.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board is also expected to:
• approve a bond payment in the amount of $1,833,805.73;
• hear the first reading of Neola Policy update;
• approve the hirings of Wayne Dewyeer and Stacy Sutton as district bus drivers and Heather Rose-Wickham and Deb Stephens as assistant track coaches; and
• accept the resignations of aides Deb Daugherty and Betty Price.