The Ludington Area School District on Monday is expected to approve a three-and-a-half-year contract with Kyle Corlett to serve as the school district’s new superintendent starting Jan. 1, 2022.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. at Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.
Corlett, current superintendent of Delton-Kellogg Schools, was picked by the school board on Nov. 8 to fill the position vacated by Jason Kennedy in September.
SUBSTITUTE TEACHER PAY
The board also discuss a proposed substitute teacher pay rate increase, which would up the daily rate for substitutes to $125 per day an from the current $85 per day rate.
The school district last week used five of its six allotted “snow days” due in part to a personnel shortage. School is expected to start back up on Monday.
FOSTER BID
The board will also discuss one bid received for the Foster Elementary School property. Bids were due to the school district by Nov. 10. The bid received was from Datum Point Real Estate out of Grand Rapids, according to Steve Carlson, school board president.
The proposal from Datum Point is for 25 newly constructed townhomes.
PICKLEBALL
The board will look into resurfacing the eight pickleball quarts at Oriole Field.
“This need has been identified due to multiple areas on the courts where cracking has become significant,” Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis wrote in the board packet. “The cracking has been filled repeatedly with in the last year, proving it is only a temporary fix, and more substantial resurfacing has become necessary.”
Mathis wrote that the scope of work can be funded using the sinking fund instead of the general fund. Bids received to complete the work will be reviewed by trustees during Monday’s meeting.
The board will also:
• hold a special presentation from the district’s auditors, Hungerford Nichols. Mathis wrote the financial audit for the year ending June 30, 2021 has been completed.
• discuss the open house planned for the new elementary school, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.
• consider approving the elementary bond project application and certificate for payment No. 19 in the amount of $1,476,005.79
• hear from Mathis about the new elementary school transition planning and progress.