The Ludington Area School District’s board of education on Monday will discuss an agreement with Mason County that would see the district contribute funds to a school resource officer position at Ludington Elementary School.
The board will consider the agreement when it meets at 6 p.m. at Ludington High School.
The agreement states the district will contribute $76,890 each year for three years towards a sheriff’s office deputy that would be dedicated to Ludington Elementary School. Currently that deputy is Dave Barnett.
In the agreement the county will cover all extra costs.
“Our contribution for the first two years will be completely covered by grants,” LASD Superintendent Kyle Corlett wrote in the packet for Monday’s meeting. “The third year, $51,890 will be covered by a grant, with the remaining $25,000 covered by general funds.”
If approved by the board deputy Barnett will become the full-time school resource office at Ludington Elementary School. Barnett has been sharing time with Mason County Eastern and Covenant Christian School.
Mason County Undersheriff Derrek Wilson said if approved, Barnett will be assigned to LES and road deputies will continue to check in on Mason County Eastern and Covenant Christian schools.
The board could also approve a bid from Astroturf in the amount of $1.3 million for field turf to replace the grass at Oriole Field.
The bid notice for field turf went out in early December and the school district received four bids to install the artificial turf on the football and soccer field.
The board will also hear from the Oriole Foundation, which just approved its winter mini grants. The foundation awarded 12 mini grants from teachers and staff, totaling about $38,000.
The board will also consider the following new hires and appointments:
• Adam Ball as the O.J. DeJonge Middle School wrestling coach;MS Wrestling Coach;
• Andy Hamilton as the girls J.V. soccer coach;
• Elizabeth Helfrich as a food service aide;
• Haily Petersen, Jennifer Robinson and Lanae Rockwell as Ludington Elementary School aide; and
• Linda Soblewski as an aide at O.J.
The board will also accept the retirement notice of LES aide Sue VanGills and food service aide Michelle McLain.