The Ludington Area School District announced Thursday through their website that the pre-K thought 8th graders will continue with remote learning until Dec. 9.
Superintendent Jason Kennedy said while the district desperately wants to return to in-person learning, the district feels that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of its students, staff and community that it continues all students in grades pre-K through 12th grade in remote learning, following the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidance that has been used for high school students.
“As of Thursday, the latest information that the district has received from local health care experts and our local hospital systems is that testing capacity and availability is expected to return back to manageable levels by early to mi- December as we progress and move through the latest case surge,” he stated.
Kennedy stated while a case can be made that the virus impacts high school students more so than elementary-aged children, the numbers do not support this claim in Ludington Area Schools. Of the 12 positive cases in the district, seven of the cases involved elementary students and staff with students in kindergarten, second grade, third grade and sixth grade all testing positive.