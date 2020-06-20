The Ludington Area School District Board of Education will be meeting remotely Monday to hold a public hearing to consider the district’s proposed 2020-2021 budget prior to its regular board meeting.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of the hearing, and Jesse Rickard, director of business services, will present it to the board.
The meeting will be conducted via a virtual meeting where the public can participate by either calling 1-314-649-9594 and dialing the PIN number 935 572 328#. For video-conferencing, Google Meet is the application the district is using. The link for the meeting is meet.google.com/zgw-supa-qcu
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday.
During its regular meeting on Monday the board will hear from Superintendent Jason Kennedy on the return to school planning, preparedness and response plan and the results of the parent and staff survey results.
The board is expected to take action on administrative, central office and non-union contracts during Monday’s regular meeting. Superintendent Jason Kennedy is recommending that administrative and other central office staff and supervisors and non-union staff receive a one year extension of their contracts. Salaries and benefits will remain as they were during the 2019-2020 school year until the LEA contract has been negotiated for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board is also expected to take action on the 2020-21 budget which Kennedy said the trustees are required to approve a budget prior to June 30, 2020, even though the State of Michigan has not formally adopted a State School Aid Budget for 2020-2021 yet.
Also at Monday's meeting, the board will hear the architectural field report on the new elementary school project. The report was completed on June 11 by Jon DenOuden from GMB Architecture + Engineering.
Kennedy wrote in a memo to the board that the reports are another layer of oversight to ensure that the project is moving forward and according to design specifications. These field reports will also be posted to the district’s website as they are received.
Kennedy also wrote that the repairs to Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool may affect the fall.
“It was our hope that we would be able to complete the pool repairs and upgrades prior to swimming season starting back up in the fall. However, after the statewide shutdown, suppliers have been unwilling to commit to any sort of delivery dates.” Kennedy wrote in the meeting packet.
School building appraisals will also be discussed on Monday. Kennedy said appraisals of Lakeview, Franklin and Foster elementary schools were conducted by Northern Michigan Real Estate Consultants.