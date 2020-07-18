The Ludington Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via video-conferencing to discuss plans on returning to school in the fall as well as a COVID-19 preparedness plan.
To join the meeting via video conference go to meet.google.com/ntf-urhu-sdr. To do teleconference us the phone number +1 337-441-2664 and enter the meeting pin number below when prompted using your touch-tone, 517 669 315#.
Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the board will discuss the draft of the district’s Return to School Plan for the 2020-21 school year and the development of the district’s COVID-19 Preparedness Response Plan.
“We will discuss the work of the district’s Return to School Task Force and a plan to seek feedback from the community,” Kennedy wrote in the school board packet.
The board will discuss a 10-cent increase in school meal prices for food service breakfasts, lunches and milk for the upcoming school year.
Kennedy will provide an update on marketing of vacant school buildings once the new elementary school is completed as well as the progress being made to replace the roof at the South Hamlin building.
The board will also set the board meeting schedule for the 2020-21 school year on Monday.