The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education could take action to approve and ratify a collective bargaining agreement with the Ludington Education Association during Monday’s regular board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Administration Office at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
Prior to its regular meeting the board will hold a public hearing to consider the district’s proposed 2021-22 budget. In the meeting notes, Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the proposed property tax millage rate that would be levied to support the budget would be discussed, and the budget would not be approved until after the public hearing.
The trustees could also on Monday award furniture bids in several categories for the new elementary school building.
The board will hear a recommendation from Kennedy to hire a four new teachers, including a new music teacher at Foster Elementary; a middle school English teacher, and a special education and a science teacher at the high school.
The board will consider increasing breakfast, lunch and milk prices by 10 cents each for the 2021-22 school year. The board will need to take action to set its meeting schedule for the coming school year.
The board will also enter into closed session on to conduct the evaluation of superintendent. Following the closed session, the board will return to open session to assign an effectiveness rating to the superintendent for the 2020-21 school year.