The Ludington Area School District Board of Education will hold a public budget meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, at the Administration Office located at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
The board is holding the public hearing to consider the district’s proposed 2022-23 budget. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
Business Manager Jesse Rickard will present the board with the 2022-23 fiscal year budget during the public hearing. The board of education is required to approve a budget prior to June 30, 2022, according to Corlett. Following the hearing, the board will conduct its regular meeting for the month.
During Monday’s regular board meeting, Ludington’s board could approve the purchase of iPads. The district applied for Emergency Connectivity funding (ECF) from the federal government, which is a $7.17 billion program that will help schools and libraries provide the tools and services to their communities.
“Because of the possibility of getting cellular iPads for every student, Jesse and I felt it was worthwhile to try and obtain these devices using the grant funds,” Corlett wrote the board.
The cost to obtain the cellular would be $1,959,387. If the district does not receive the grant the cost to update the iPads would cost the district $785.560 for 1,600 iPads without keyboards and 800 iPads with keyboards plus an additional $79,475.50 for cases for K-8 and screen protectors for everyone, according to Corlett.
The board could also approve the purchase of three bus purchases. Corlett said the district chose Thomas buses from Hoekstra for the fact that they will replace the three International buses the district currently has in inventory. The Thomas buses from Hoekstra would cost the district $313,128 per bus.
The district received three bids to replace the gas storage tanks at the bus garage. The bids ranged from $419,698.41 to $332,485. On Monday, the board could approve the low bid of $ 332,485 from Rohr. Corlett said the bids came in much lower than originally thought.
The board could also approve work to fix both the central business office’s roof and garage roof. The district received two bids for roof work, the low bid of $98,323 was from The Peak Roofing LLC.
The board could approve the hiring of Greg Pacodna as athletic director, Laura Jacobs as director of business services and Patrick Ruszkowski as a teacher in the district.
Also on Monday the board will consider its consent agenda that includes the hiring of Gina Beck, food service aid; Melissa Russell, English languague learners coordinator; and Marla Sanders, Ludington Elementary aide. The will also accept the resignation of Peggy Bobrowski, LES aide; Kaykyn Buckner, food service aide; Danielle Hargett, food service aide, and, Jesse Rickard; director of business services.