The Ludington Area School District is kicking off the start of the construction phase of the new elementary school by holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, March 6. The new elementary school will house kindergarten through fifth-grade students with an expected completion date of fall 2021. The new elementary will be located at the corner of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road.
Friday’s ceremony will begin at Peterson Auditorium at 10 a.m. with the singing of "The Star Spangled Banner" by the children’s choir, which is comprised of students from the elementary schools. Following the signing, a few brief remarks regarding the project will be made, followed by an earth-turning ceremony at the site of the new school.
Transportation will be provided to the construction site for those in attendance, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
Guests will be transported back to the high school cafeteria, where refreshments will be provided.
“The next few years are going to be very exciting for Ludington Area Schools,” said Kennedy of the upcoming school improvements. “We are deeply grateful to the community for its support of this exciting improvement to our schools. Officially kicking off the project with this groundbreaking ceremony that involves our students, families and staff should be a lot of fun, and will get everyone even more excited about the improvements to come."
In total, the projects will focus on creating safe and modern schools and include a new elementary school, major renovations and additions to the middle school and high school, improvements to athletic facilities, arts venues, vocational and skilled trades teaching spaces and transportation. Project partners include construction management firm The Christman Company and project architect GMB Architecture and Engineering.
The Districts Bond project was approved by voters in May 2019.