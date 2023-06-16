The Ludington Area School Board will hold a public hearing on Monday to consider the district’s proposed 2023-24 budget prior to its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
During the public hearing the board will hear from Laura Jacobs, the director of business services on the final budget amendment for the fiscal year ending on June 30. Jacobs will also present the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
The board will not adopt the proposed 2023-24 budget until after the public hearing, according to principal Kye Corlett.
Corlett wrote in the board packet that once the public hearing is done the board will adjourn the hearing and call the regular meeting to order.
During its regular meeting the trustees could approve a one-year extension of contracts with administration, central office and non-union staff.
“I recommend that the administration, central office and non-union staff receive a one year extension of their contracts. Salaries and benefits will be equivalent to the negotiated pay increase established for the LEA (Ludington Education Association) for the (2023-24) school year,” Corlett wrote in the board packet.
The board could approve a probationary contract for music teacher Matthew Leslie, who will be teaching at Ludington Elementary School.
On Monday the trustees could approve a renewal of the non-homestead operational millage.
“The proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance,” Corlett said.
In other business
• The board could approve Melissa Mutton as the parent advisory committee with West Shore Educational Service District.
• Could accept the resignations of Chelsea Sobanski, Barry Webster and Cathy Webster on Monday.
• The board could approve the payment of bond project application and certificate #38 in the amount of $1,686,900.28
• Could approve the disposal of unused/obsolete science lab chemicals by HEPACO out of the Detroit area. The cost could reach $25,000, according to Corlett.
“These chemicals have been around for many years, in some cases even decades,” he said. “Due to the construction project, we are in desperate need of moving these chemicals right away.”