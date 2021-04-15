The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting remotely at 5:30 p.m. Friday to discus the return to in-person learning on Tuesday, April 20.
To attend the meeting by telephone, dial 731-599-7688 then enter the PIN No. 239 129 173# to join the via video conference go to meeting link: meet.google.com/mvo-rzvh-coy
The board will review updated COVID-19 case counts, updated staffing levels for next week (as of 5:30 p.m. Friday), mitigation measures that have been put into place and a recommendation from the superintendent to update the district’s extended continuity of learning plan to include a return to in-person learning, effective Tuesday, April 20, according to Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
“While positive case counts continue throughout our community, we are confident that the actions to pause learning for two days, in addition to the move to remote learning for this past week, have helped reduce the spread of the virus in our schools,” Kennedy wrote in the board packet.
Kennedy said the district has partnered with local agencies, the District Health Department No. 10 and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, to provide additional mitigation measures this weekend to assist in a safe transition back to in-person learning, should the board support this recommendation.
These are in addition to all other safety mitigation measures already in place.
Ludington Area Schools will be the host site for a mass vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 17. This clinic will be held in the Hawley Gymnasium and appointments for the 300 vaccinations have already been scheduled through District Health Department No. 10. Walk-in appointments are not being accepted for this clinic.
People traveling across Michigan, to other states or to a vacation destination over school breaks risk bringing COVID-19 home with them.
The recent surge in positive case counts resulted in an increased number of students and staff members being isolated or quarantined, or being forced into taking leave time to care for isolated or quarantined children.
The district also partnered with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to provide a free drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic on Sunday, April 18, from noon to 6 p.m. to anyone in Mason County. Pre-registration is highly encouraged, but it’s not required. By increasing testing capacity, individuals with COVID-19 will be better identified and isolated. It will allow the community to limit the spread of the virus and prevent potential COVID-19 outbreaks. Families are encouraged to take advantage of this free opportunity to help isolate positive cases and prevent additional spread of the virus.