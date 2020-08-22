The Ludington School Board of Education will meet virtually during a special meeting to discuss the ratification of collective bargaining agreement with he Ludington Education Association.
To join the virtual conference by phone, call (540) 583-6349 and enter the pin number 274 176 098# when prompted. To join the meeting via video conference go to meet.google.com/cpy-ymhy-ucx.
The trustees will also discuss the ratification of collective bargaining agreement with the Ludington Education Support Personnel Association. The board approved non-union, non-affiliated and administrative contracts during a prior regular board meeting.
Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the contracts were approved with an understanding the compensation would be frozen until successor agreements were negotiated with the professional and support staff associations.
“This would allow for uniform improvements in compensation to be applied to contracts,” he said.
Kennedy is recommending to the board that a step and 2 percent increase in compensation be applied to each of these contracts consistent with the step and 2% increase in compensation that is outlined in both the professional and support staff collective bargaining agreements.
Finally the board will go into a closed session to discuss student’s disciplinary reinstatement hearing.