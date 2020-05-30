The Ludington School Board of Education will hold a special meeting virtually at 6 p.m. Monday to award contracts for the school bond’s third bid package which were received by the district on Tuesday, May 19.
The meeting will be hosted using the Google Meet video-conference application at the web address, www.meet.google.com/kub-uioh-jip. The public may also listen and participate in the meeting via telephone by calling (484) 841-5422 with the pin number 876872089#
The Christman Company received and opened bids from companies in several work categories said superintendent Jason Kennedy.
The board will need to consider taking action on each of the following work categories that were bid on for the new elementary school: fencing, landscaping, playground equipment, surfacing, roofing, a metal panel system, glass/glazing/aluminum, general trades/carpentry, metal framing/drywall/insulation, gym floor, flooring, painting, signage, fire protection, mechanical systems, electrical systems, structured cabling and floor devices.