The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education could take action to accept one of four current bids for the Lakeview Elementary School property during a special meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Ludington High School library.
During the previous regular board meeting on Monday, May 17, trustees considered a pair of bids for Lakeview, but no action was taken to accept either, because additional time was needed in order to review late bids and bid modifications, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
One late bid was from Ben Korendyke, a broker with Lighthouse Realty, who submitted a $300,000 offer at 4 p.m. that day. Ten percent would have gone back to the district, according to Korendyke. That bid has now been withdrawn, according to Kennedy.
The district also received an updated offer from Bob Gibson of Gibson Custom Homes changing its plan from 24 housing units to 12 single family homes. Kennedy said Gibson called his office at 5:30 p.m. on May 12, the night the board was holding a previous special meeting.
The deadline for bidders to submit supplemental information or make modifications to their bids was Friday, May 7. However, Kennedy said that deadline was set in order to grant him enough time to make a recommendation to the board, which has ultimate authority to make the best possible decision.
“The date was not meant to limit the board’s authority in accepting any additional bid modifications or the presentation of supplemental information for the board to consider,” Kennedy said. “The board reserves all rights through this process.”
Kennedy told the board at the May 17 meeting that its job is maximize value. He said he did not feel comfortable asking the board to vote on one of the plans, stating that he felt more time was needed to review the information.
“I want to ensure we are making the right choice for the community,” he said.
Many of the 25-plus locals in attendance were not happy with the decision to delay board action, including Jeff and Jean White of J. White Properties, who submitted one of the proposals.
“We met the rules,” Jean White said to board members. “You laid out dates, you laid out modifications.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board will consider all current bids, which include:
• Gibson Custom Homes: $240,000 for 12 housing units, original bid modified after the date of May 7 to build 12 single-family homes;
• J. White Properties: $240,000 (12 housing units), original bid of $195,000 was modified to $240,000. Submitted in cash for the property “as is,” and includes the demolition and removal of Lakeview Elementary School;
• Schultz Excavating: $196,000 (eight housing units), stands by previously submitted bid of $196,000 to build two two-story single family homes on Gaylord Avenue, and one one-story single family homes on Lewis Street;
• John Reed and Dan Hunter: $190,000 (12 housing units), stands by previously submitted bid of $190,000 to build single family homes on the property, committing to use local subcontractors to complete the project.
Kennedy said he would work with the district’s legal council prior to the special meeting to provide a recommendation on the remaining bids.