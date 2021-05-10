The Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education is meeting to discuss a handful of topics including bids for the sale of Lakeview Elementary School as a part of a special meeting called for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the high school’s library.
According to a notice from Superintendent Jason Kennedy, he stated that the meeting will discuss bid proposals, supplemental bid information and bid modifications the district received in its considerations for the sale of Lakeview Elementary School.
Also on the agenda for discussion are items that would ordinarily be done in three standing committees of the board. One is the discussion of a tax rate request form, another is the regarding the recommendations for hiring new teachers, and another is regarding updates to the district’s COVID-19 plan for continuity of learning.
The meeting is scheduled to take place in-person, and Kennedy noted an online option will be available. It will be hosted via Google Meet by using the site, meet.google.com/ucb-iazu-acv. The public may also call into the meeting with the phone number 262-4047066 and the pin No. 703 757 134#
Bidders for the Lakeview Elementary property were given the opportunity to submit supplemental bid modifications for the board to consider, and one of the seven bidders did. JWhite Properties increased its bid from $195,000 to $240,000. The bidder states it will take the property as-is, and it includes the demolition and removal of the building.
Kennedy noted that the district invited Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster to the board’s meeting so he may address questions about special land use permits or city processes necessary to get the proposed developments started.
The district will review hiring recommendations for the district. Noah Laman, a 2017 graduate of Ludington, is being considered for a high school math teacher position. Lea Paparella is being considered for a high school science teacher position. Erin Slater is being considered as a high school special education teacher.