Ludington Area Schools announced Friday morning that student-athletes will not be bused to events that require leaving the school before 4:15 p.m.
Athletic Director Randy Fountain announced that parents, or the student-athletes themselves, will have to travel to those contests themselves, effective Monday. The cause of the issue is a lack of substitute bus drivers in the district.
The change affects both middle school and high school athletic teams. Of the 17 middle school and high school programs, 15 of them will be impacted in one way, Fountain said.
“For fall sports, (it’s) all middle school activities,” Fountain told the Daily News. “The only sports that it does not affect is varsity cheer and varsity football, as they (have) 7 p.m. start times.
“Some away (girls) swim is affected, as it is a 6 p.m. start,” he said. “It really depends upon (the) opponent and start times.”
Fountain stated in the release that weekend transportation will continue to have busing, as will any road contests where the bus can leave after 4:15 p.m.
“We do not know the impact on winter or spring sports, yet,” Fountain said, “as we are unsure if we will have freshmen teams yet. But all sports will be impacted in some way.”
The district is seeking bus drivers, and will provide training to earn a commercial drivers license. Call LASD Transportation Director Deb Wilsey at (231) 845-3890 to apply.