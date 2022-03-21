The Ludington School Board of Education approved a resolution to re-list for sale the former Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center property located at 1107 S. Madison St. in Ludington.
The property consists of approximately 0.96 acres containing a one-story brick building with 14,346 square feet. The building was appraised for $100,000 in May 2020 by Northern Michigan Real Estate Consultants.
Superintendent Kyle Corlett said at Monday’s regular board meeting that the district is selling the building for $100,000.
The building was initially sold to FiveCAP, but the sale fell through and is being put back onto the market.
The board also approved extending its programming through Mason County Family Link, which provides a school counselor and a community resource officer, both of whom support struggling families. The cost of renewing the annual agreement is $20,000.
The board approved the purchase of new lawn care equipment not to exceed $50,000 for the landscaping of the district’s property. The new equipment will cost around $43,000, according to Corlett.
The board also approved spending $75,234 to replace outdated copiers for district schools. Corlett stated that there was money in the district’s 2019 construction bond to pay for copiers. Now that the elementary schools have consolidated, “it’s time to make some purchases,” he stated.
The board approved six new hires: Haley Stakenas, Susan Moffatt and Paul Wonnacott as Ludington Elementary School aides; Jason Burns as the golf coach; Chazz Rohrer as junior varsity track coach; and Steve Forsberg as e-sports coach.
Several retirements are on the agenda as well. Elementary aides Annette Espinoza and Julie Richards, as well as high school teachers Jim Klug and Heidi Urka are all set to retire this year. Aside from Richards, whose retires March 24, the others will take effect in June.
Resignations from two aides and three food-service workers will also be considered.