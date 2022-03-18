Trustees at Ludington Area Schools are expected to approve re-listing the Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center property when the school board meets at 6 p.m. Monday.
FiveCAP Inc. was previously awarded the bid for the property, but the deal was never finalized.
LASD Superintendent Kyle Corlett stated in the notes for Monday’s meeting that the plan is to put the building back out for bid with an asking price of $100,000, but he also noted that the district would “consider any offer.”
“We have to resist the property since FiveCap backed out of purchasing it,” Corlett wrote.
PURCHASES
Also on Monday, the school board will consider spending $75,234 to replace outdated copiers for Ludington Elementary School. Corlett stated that there was money in the district’s 2019 construction bond to pay for printers. Now that the elementary schools have consolidated, “it’s time to make some purchases,” he stated.
Corlett said the hope is to have the copiers sometime this summer.
The board will also consider buying equipment to conduct its own landscaping rather than using a contractor. The school district’s current provider is Larsen’s Landscaping.
“We pay Larsen’s $40,000-$50,000 a year,” Corlett wrote. “We believe we can include these responsibilities (in) the regular schedules of our three maintenance workers without increasing hours. But we need to spend about $43,000 in equipment.”
PERSONNEL CHANGES
The school board will consider approving six new hires: Haley Stakenas, Susan Moffatt and Paul Wonnacott as Ludington Elementary School aides; Jason Burns as the golf coach; Chazz Rhorer as junior varsity track coach; and Steve Forsberg as e-sports coach.
Several retirements are on the agenda as well. Elementary aides Annette Espinoza and Julie Richards, as well as high school teachers Jim Klug and Heidi Urka are all set to retire this year. Aside from Richards, whose retires March 24, the others will take effect in June.
Resignations from two aides and three food-service workers will also be considered.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board is expected to extend its programming through Mason County Family Link, which provides a school counselor and a community resource officer, both of whom support struggling families. The cost of renewing the agreement is $20,000, according to Corlett.
The school district will select a board member to review the 2022-23 academic year budget for the West Shore Educational Service District.
The board will also consider implementing a new emergency operations plan, which Corlett said would include the new Ludington elementary building and would qualify the district for safety grants.