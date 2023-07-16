The Ludington Area School Board could approve several bids for work to be done on a team room at the athletic complex during Monday’s regular board meeting to be held at 6 p.m. at the administration office located at 809 E. Tinkham Avenue.
The bids for the team room include: site work, masonry, concrete, roofing, general trades, metal framing/drywall, painting, mechanical systems and electrical work, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
The board could also approve the field fencing for the athletic complex on Monday, Corlett wrote in the board packet for the meeting.
The board could also set the regular board meeting dates, locations and times on Monday.
Trustees could approve a probationary teacher contract for Bradley Moelker, a fourth grade teacher pending a successful completion of all in-service requirements and background checks per board policy, Corlett wrote.
Board could also approve:
- Non-union at-will contracts.
- Student handbook changes for high school, which include linking board policies in code of conduct sections where appropriate. The dress code was updated to be more general in nature. The language for vaping had a minor change as did the section on attendance.
- Student handbook changes for middle school, which include dress code updated to be more general in nature. In the curriculum guide the middle school added an Intro to Musical Theater (sixth grade) and Musical Theater (seventh/eighth grade). French 1A and French 1B were deleted due to staffing changes.
- Student handbook changes in the elementary, which included a change to the language for tobacco and drug use that is in alignment with the middle and high school.
Following the regular board meeting the board will enter into closed session to discuss emergency operations planning.