Ludington Area Schools is working with Grand Rapids-based Thrun Law Firm to work on the marketing and sale of three buildings once the new elementary school is completed and occupied, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy who spoke about the process at Monday’s school buildings.
Voters in the district approved an expansive plan in 2019 that calls for the construction of a new elementary school on property near the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township. Franklin Elementary School will be razed for an expanded parking lot for the secondary school complex. The futures of Foster and Lakeview elementaries as well as Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center is where Thrun’s expertise was sought.
“Gordon VanWieren is a 37-year veteran with regards to the sale of school properties,” Kennedy said. “He works with 500 school districts across the state in regards to marketing and sale of buildings.”
Kennedy said the district is working closely with VanWieren. Kennedy believed that within the next week of two, a solicitation for proposals for the sale of those properties will be issued as well as an understanding of what the interest in those properties would be.
Kennedy told the board that its policy allows for the board to offer real property for sale by any reasonable method including listing with a real estate broker, soliciting bids or auction.
Thrun Law, he said, recommended to the district a combination of soliciting bids, finding out the interest that is out there and working with local real estate brokers who understand the market in the community as well understanding the need with in the community.
“The board policy allows you, at your discretion, to, regardless of price and or term, reject any and all offers.” Kennedy said. “Potential purchasers (or) lessees shall demonstrate financial capabilities to meet the term, conditions of their purchaser lease offer.”
Kennedy told the board that in speaking with Thrun Law the recommendation is to ensure that the entity, individual or company making the purchase not only has the ability to write the check and purchase the property but also has the capability to carry out its plan, to ensure that the property does not become an eyesore and sit vacant. There needs to be an intent there that is a real purpose that benefits the district but the community as well.
Kennedy said Thrun Law will put together a bid solicitation that will be out in a week and an opportunity for the district to work with a local real estate broker to understand the market.
“This is not a real estate deal per se; it is the school district working with its legal council to solicit bids and to be able to bring before the board of education a number of offers and opportunities,” he said. “That will allow you (the board) to asses and analyze each of those bids to determine what makes sense from both a financial perspective and also the fit.”
The district will be moving forward with Thrun Law to market bids for each of the properties.