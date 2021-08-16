Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education met Monday evening at its regular meeting and started the process to begin a search for a new superintendent.
As the board met in Ludington, Fruitport Community Schools’ Board of Education was expected to take action on whether or not it would hire Jason Kennedy as its next superintendent. Kennedy is Ludington’s superintendent — for now.
Kennedy said if that if his contract at Fruitport was approved and fully executed, he would resign his position as the superintendent at Ludington Area Schools.
“It is a bittersweet day for me as the superintendent of Ludington Area Schools,” Kennedy told the board. “The resignation would only happen after the contract is approved and fully executed. Regardless of what anyone might say, I have loved the Ludington community and poured my heart and soul into it. I’ve always done what’s best for kids and staff and the community. I have been proud and honored to do that work.”
Ludington Board President Steve Carlson wished Kennedy well in his new journey.
“You have been a great superintendent,” he said. “I am very grateful for the time you have spent here. You have moved us through a lot of very complex things, and (I) want to thank you for time and effort that you have spent.”
In an amended agenda item, Kennedy recommended the board seek an agreement with Dave Killips and the Michigan Leadership Institute to search for the district’s next superintendent. The board approved the item only in the event that Kennedy resigns his position as superintendent.
The board later approved the amended action item contingent on Fruitport Community Schools Board of Education approving a contract with Kennedy and his subsequent resignation.
The board approved Carlson to execute a proposal with the firm and Killips.
“Killips is the same gentleman who helped us with the search for Kennedy,” Carlson said, referring to the Ludington alum who served in the transition from Andrea Large to Kennedy. “We have used them in the past and he has provided great service to us in the past. We would like to hire him again. The quote is $6,200 plus up to $1,000 in travel expenses.”
Return-to-school plan
Also on Monday about 80 people were on hand to hear the district’s return-to-school planning as well as the impact from District Health Department No. 10’s COVID-19 guidance and protocols.
Kennedy was able to show some bullet points from a draft put together by the district because the area superintendents have a planned meeting with Dr. Jennifer Morse from the DHD and Dr. Elizabeth Hill from the University of Michigan on Aug. 19.
Other business
Also on Monday, the board approved the use of an option for special education teachers to show their proficiency in teaching certain subject matters instead of being solely proficient in serving the needs of students who are in special education.
“(It will) allow special education teachers to demonstrate content area proficiency through the development of a portfolio,” Kennedy told the board. “The department recommends our board approving this option to support special education teachers, especially given the nature of special education as a critical shortage.”
Trustees also approved Shannon Miller as the Ludington Area School District representative to the West Shore Educational Service District Special Educations Parent Advisory Committee for the 2021-2022 school year. Kennedy said Miller has been serving in that capacity for the district for the past couple of years and that she has done a great job in representing LASD in that role.
The board approved the purchase of a new 2022 Chevrolet 2500 heavy duty plow truck at a cost of $39,700 to support the operations department.
The board awarded the 2021-2022 milk contact to Cedar Crest. There were two bids to provide milk for the school year, the other bid was by Prairie Farms. The bread contract for 2021-2022 to Aunt Millie’s. Aunt Millie’s was the only bid received by the district to supply bread.
The board approved its consent agenda on Monday which included the approval of the 2021-2022 student handbooks for each school building, the K-12 curriculum and course offerings during the 2021-2022 school year and the non-union contracts and service agreements for fourteen employees.
The board also approved the elementary bond project application and certificate for payment No. 16 in the amount of $1,854,414.10.