The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education will consider hiring Kevin Lange as its new child nutrition program director at its regularly scheduled meeting scheduled for Monday and hosted via video conference.
The board will consider Lange for the position of child nutrition program director, taking over for Donna Garrow, who retired. Lange is a graduate of Ludington Area Schools. Superintendent Jason Kennedy said he demonstrated passion in outlining his goals for the food service program.
Lange discussed the importance of morale within the department, building and strengthening staffing levels, addressing issues that ultimately lead to employee longevity within the department, while always focusing on continuous improvement of food quality and improving meal counts.
The board will review the bids that were unsealed last week of those interested in purchasing the three soon-to-be-vacant school buildings. Kennedy said the district plans to engage in post-bid interviews with at least the top two bidders on the Lakeview Elementary School property to learn more about the specifics of each bid. Each bid has been reviewed with Gordon VanWieren, the district’s legal counsel at Thrun Law Firm. The district’s options will be shared with the board.
Kennedy wrote in the board packet the board will not be asked to take action that would award a bid on Monday. The earliest the board will consider action is Feb. 15. However, the board may consider rejecting any and all bids, at its discretion, at any time.
The bids for Lakeview Elementary School include one from Peter and Kaye Riley of $170,000 with the property to be subdivided into lots for purchase and construction of private homes. The bidder plans to keep the playground equipment and modifies one lot to be set-up for a park that will be donated to the City of Ludington.
Todd and Nicole Stowe bid $145,000 for the same school. Their plan for the property is to convert it into a single family residential housing development with houses that fit the neighborhood. They would demolish the school with a plan to have architecture and aesthetics to compliment the neighborhood.
The third bidder is George Duncan of Gold Nugget Properties, LLC, a property management company based out of Meadville, Missouri. His bid was $15,000 for the school with the property to be used for housing, but he didn’t provide more details. Duncan also bid $15,000 on each of the other buildings, Foster Elementary School and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center. Like Lakeview, the each bid said the properties would be used for housing, but no other details were provided.
Following the discussion on the bids, the board will be asked to take action on the bids received by George Duncan of Gold Nugget Properties, LLC. Kennedy said it is his recommendation, in consultation with VanWieren, that the board consider rejecting each of the three bids from Duncan.
The board will also elect its officers and make its appointments to committees and boards on Monday. The group will also with hold a special presentation for Brian Dotson, the Foster Elementary School principal who was named Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principal of the year.
The board will consider approving another board policy update from NEOLA that addresses the district’s emergency temporary telecommuting policy. The policy is being considered after the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s release of emergency rules regarding COVID-19. It requires that Michigan employers create a policy prohibiting in-person work for employees to the extent to where their work activities can be done remotely.
The second reading of the policy will be heard during the regular board meeting on Monday.