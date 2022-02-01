The Ludington School Board of Education could approve a resolution calling for special election for a sinking fund renewal for the district during a special meeting to be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the administration building's boardroom located at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
The proposed special election would be slated for Tuesday, May 3, if the resolution passes.
During January's Building and Site Committee meeting, Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett said the sinking fund would be for 0.25 mills, which would bring in about $300,000 per year.
“The whole purpose of sinking funds is when the state gives us per-pupil funding, it is just enough for the operations of the school. It is not additional money to fix up the facilities,” Corlett said. “So districts need to pass a sinking fund or a bond."
The current sinking fund is at 0.25 mills, and it expires this year. If the district pursues a renewal, all of the restrictions on the use of the funds would remain in place.
Corlett said the district might not need to dip into the sinking fund right away, but it could be something it needs later.
An example, Corlett said, was the replacement of the gas and diesel storage tanks, which were not included in the bond. The cost of the replacement is somewhere between $600,000 to $800,000, according to Corlett.