Whether masks will be required at Ludington Area Schools in the fall could change from week-to-week depending on the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area.
That’s according to the packet for a special meeting of the LASD board, set for 6 p.m. Monday at Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.
During the meeting, the board could take action to adopt its COVID-19 safety mitigation plan, which includes the district relying on weekly reporting from the Centers for Disease Control seven-day test positivity rate for Mason County.
The plan states that the district will require universal indoor masking for K-12 students and staff “when the test positivity rate is greater than or equal to 10-percent,” which means the risk threshold is high, or at the “red” level, according to Kennedy.
He added that masks would not be required outdoors.
“When the test positivity rate falls below this threshold, the district will strongly recommend pre-K through grade 12 universal indoor masking, as well as for staff, but will not require it,” he stated.
The website the district will use to track test positivity rates is at www.mistartmap.info/cdc-indicators.
Kennedy said the district will use its notification system to provide parents with an update each week. Facial coverings will be required on public transit, including school buses, until lifted by the federal government.
The plan also includes contact tracing to be conducted following the DHD10 protocol, physical distancing of at least 6 feet when not masked and 3 feet when masked,
Kennedy wrote people that have been fully vaccinated, or diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last three months, will not be required to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.
Kennedy stated that he’s met with Dr. Jennifer Morse of the District Health Department N0. 10 multiple times for guidance and recommendations on the plan. He said the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 data trends and work with the public health experts, the district insurance company and legal team.
ALSSO ON MONDAY
The school board will consider hiring three new teachers: approve three new teaching hires.
Scott Andersen is being recommended as a STEAM teacher for kindergarten through second grade; Lindsey Delpiere-Luce is being recommended to teach kindergarten at Franklin Elementary; and Jennifer MacDonald is being recommended as a first-grade teacher.