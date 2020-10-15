Ludington Area Schools is publishing an updated notice of bid conditions for what will become a trio of elementary schools.
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the district did not receive any bids during the sale of property for Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center or Foster and Lakeview elementariness during the time frame established by the district’s board of education for the condition of bid and sale of property.
The conditions of bid and sale of property was established at the board’s regular meeting held on Monday, Aug. 10.
At that meeting, Kennedy said the notice of bid meets requirements of the board policy and state law with regard to the sale of school properties.
Kennedy also told board members at the time the notice states the deadline to submit a proposal or bid on the buildings is 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11. The board was supposed to review the bids during the week of Sept. 14.
“There was interest in the properties by potential buyers that reached out to the district by telephone. However, formal bids were not submitted to the district,” he said. “We will be updating the notice of bid conditions and sale of property notices and be reissuing these in the near future.”
Kennedy stated the board of education policy allows for the district to offer real property for sale by any reasonable method including listing with a real estate broker, soliciting bids or auction.
“The district has solicited bids and will update the bid solicitation in an effort to seek interested buyers, but may also look to other allowable means such as listing the properties with a real estate broker in an effort to seek bids and proposals from interested parties, he said. “This will be discussed with the board of education to develop the next step in our process.
The plan was developed by Gordon VanWieren of Thrun Law Firm, the law firm used by the district.
Appraisals
Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, Foster and Lakeview elementariness were appraised by Northern Michigan Real Estate Consultants. The appraisal was based on market value being defined in the agencies’ appraisal regulations as the most probable price which a property should bring in a competitive and open market under all conditions requisite to a fair sale.
Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center was appraised at $100,000. Lakeview Elementary School was appraised at $165,000 and Foster Elementary school at $220,000. The building appraisals can be found on the district’s website, www.lasd.net, under the heading post May 2019 election bond information then under the heading of building appraisals.