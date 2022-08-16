Early on during the COVID-19 pandemic congress set aside a little more than $13 billion of the $30 billion plus allotted to the Educational Stabilization Fund through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.
These grants were awarded to state educational agencies for the purpose of providing local educational agencies with emergency relief funds to address the impact the pandemic has had on elementary and secondary schools across the nation.
Ludington Area Schools is to receive more than $3 million when all is said and done, according to LASD Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
The district currently has $1,944,898 in ESSER III funds, Corlett told the trustees during his report to the board on Monday.
The district plans to use these funds during the 2022-23 school year.
“We plan to purchase and implement a new reading program for K-5 at a cost of about $289,000. Summer school for this school year will be covered by the grant,” Corlett said. “The grant will help with salaries and with family night events as well.”
The grant will also help with a portion of the salary for the school nurse, according to Corlett.
The district has not received its total ESSER III funds, according to Corlett.
“The total will be $3,056,753,” Corlett said. “We are still due to receive another million dollars.”
The district used the first round of ESSER funds for COVID-19 safety. ESSER II funds were used for staff salaries.
ESSER funds can be used by the district to fund a number of programs or projects.
Some of the uses for ESSER funds, according to www.michigan.gov include: Purchasing educational technology (including hardware, software, and connectivity) for students; providing mental health services and supports; Planning and implementing activities related to summer learning and supplemental afterschool programs, including providing classroom instruction or online learning during the summer months; planning for and coordinating during long-term closures including for how to provide meals to eligible students; how to provide technology for online learning to all students; and, how to provide guidance for carrying out requirements under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.