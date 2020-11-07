Ludington Area Schools on Friday updated its COVID-19 case list to add an additional student, who attends Ludington High School.
The district was also notified on Friday that a teacher, at Foster Elementary School, was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The positive COVID-19 student case count is now at eight along with two staff members, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
Kennedy said the district was notified that the teacher’s symptoms began on Saturday, Oct. 31. Contact tracing was completed and close contacts of this teacher on Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, will be quarantined.
“The District Health Department No. 10 is investigating this situation and has worked with the school to identify the close contacts at school that will need to stay home and quarantine. Thirty-four additional students and two additional staff members have been quarantined associated with the positive teacher case,” Kennedy wrote in the district’s letter to parents on Friday.
Kennedy said if your child is a close contact, the parents will be contacted by the district or the health department.
“We would like to continue to share information with you on COVID-19 and ask that you watch your child closely for symptoms,” Kennedy said.
Pertaining to the student in the high school, Kennedy said the student’s symptoms began on Wednesday. As a result of the school being closed to in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday, there will not be students or staff members quarantined associated with this case.
That brings the total number of positive cases to 10 with three at Foster Elementary School, three at Ludington High School and one each at Lakeview and Franklin elementaries and at O.J. DeJonge Middle School. There is also one in the transportation department.
Kennedy said as of now, there is no impact to the return to in-person learning date of Monday, Nov. 16. But he did say the district is continuing to monitor this.
“All close contacts would have had a last exposure date of Friday, Oct. 30 to the most recent positive case. Thus, by Monday, Nov. 16, all close contacts would have completed their 14-day quarantine,” he said.
If additional staff members continue to test positive for COVID-19, the district will need to assess its ability to adequately staff in-person learning programs. That could result in an extension of remote learning for all students. However, it is too early to make this determination, according to Kennedy.
“The health department is investigating the positive teacher case as a potential school-associated transmission of the virus,” Kennedy said.