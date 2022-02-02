The Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday evening during a special meeting to move forward with asking voters for a 0.25 mill sinking fund renewal during the May 3 election.
The current sinking fund that was levied by voters in 2013 expires in December. The district is expected to have a little more than $1.1 million in the fund at the end of this year.
Business Manager Jesse Rickard, who held a presentation, told the board sinking funds and debt funds are levied by practically every school in the state.
“The reason is because state and federal funding is not designed to address capital improvement needs at schools,” Rickard said. ”This is exactly what these funds do.”
The sinking fund can be used for a variety of needs such as building improvements, renovations, site upgrades, flooring repairs and roof repairs to name a few.
“Sinking and debt funds are not exactly the same,” Rickard said. “Debt funds are typically more substantial to address more substantial needs in a short period of time which makes them more expensive. The sinking fund is more flexible and less expensive because there is no interest being paid on that money by taxpayers.”
Rickard said the way it works is the district levies the fund. It is placed in a savings account in the district, and it is available for use as needed on allowable projects.
“There are not bonds associated with sinking funds which make them more convenient in several ways,” he said.
If the voters approve the sinking fund renewal on May 3, the taxpayers’ impact would be for a home with a market value of $100,000, this millage equates to a taxpayer cost of $12.50 annually.