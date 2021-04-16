During Friday’s special meeting of the Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, it approved the extended continuity of learning plan update to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, April 20.
“The board had to make the difficult decision (last Monday) to move to remote leaning due in large part to staffing-related issues that were created by isolation (and) quarantine periods from COVID-19,” Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said. “There were well over 20 staff members that were impacted in some way, shape or form, with requirements to either be isolated, quarantined or having to directly take care of their children as a result of their children being quarantined.
“That made it relatively difficult for us to adequately staff our programs.”
Kennedy told the board on Friday the district is now in a position as of Monday that many of the staff members that have been isolated or quarantined will finish their last day of quarantine on Monday.
“On Tuesday, a majority of our staff will be able to return. There will still be a handful staff members that will still be on isolation or quarantine next week,” Kennedy said. “At this point, the number (is) at least manageable where we believe staffing levels will be adequate to provide a safe learning environment in-person.”
Kennedy told the board the district is still continuing to see positive cases.
“A majority of those cases are directly related to community spread,” he said. “A number of those cases were due to some spring break travel and very few of the cases the we have experienced have been school-associated.”
Kennedy said while the district believes it can educate students about in-person safety, it will continue to monitor case counts. It will be seeking to balance not only learning but also social and emotional supports with the priority being given to the safety and protection of students and staff.