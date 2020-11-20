Ludington Area School District has been facing technology issues for the past few days, partly as a result of the district moving to remote instruction.
In a district-wide letter to parents about the issues, Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the cause was because of the significant increase in volume of off-site traffic running through the district’s internet filter.
Ludington Area Schools Technology Director Andy Klevorn said the district provides each students with an iPads, and with that device the district has to, by law, filter the content as part of the Children’s Internet Protection Act.
“The district does this whether the iPads are at school or at home,” he said. “The change to all students at home for all instruction overloaded the server.”
Klevorn explains it like this. When Ludington students are at school, their iPads’ internet connections run through a physical server at Ludington High School. The iPads connect to one of 125 or so wireless access points, and from there the traffic goes over wires to the filter and out to the internet, very orderly and mostly spread out amongst many wired devices.
“The devices are all still filtered when students are at home, just in a different way,” Klevorn said. “Instead of an orderly 125 wireless access points with wired connections, the traffic was coming in through 2,000 random connections. And as teachers got better at using video and Google Meets to teach remotely, we just overloaded the server.”
Klevorn said to solve the problem, the district changed the way it filters devices.
“We moved to a cloud-based solution, all while iPads were still in the hands of students, all while teachers were trying to teach, and in a hurry to make sure we minimized the disruption,” Klevorn said. “This is work we would normally do over the course of a summer, when we can test and tweak while students are not using their iPads.”
In the latest update posted to the district website, it states the district has 95 percent of the issues fixed.