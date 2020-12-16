The Business Professionals of America chapters at Ludington Area Schools and the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce are offering luminaries for sale so people can light them on Christmas Eve similar to years ago.
The chamber launched a Facebook event with online sales of the luminaries at https://ludington-luminaries.square.site.
“We have students from both middle and high school chapters assisting in this project,” said LHS and O.J. DeJonge BA Adviser Melanie Tomaski. “We will have a table set up this Saturday and Sunday at Rotary Park for online customers to pick up their luminary kits. We will also conduct in-person sales for cash only during those days and times, while supplies last.”
Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller said each $20 package includes 10 white luminary bags and 10 battery-operated “candles.” All of the proceeds benefit the BPA programs at the school.
The idea of a return of the luminaries being lit on Christmas Eve was mentioned during a Ludington City Council meeting earlier this month by Fifth Ward Councilor Angela Serna. Miller agreed with the thought of having the luminaries return to the city, and she said the chamber could become involved in bringing back the tradition.
Tomaski said if there leftover packages from this weekend’s sale, they will again have a pick-up from 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the lobby of Peterson Auditorium.
Tomaski said BPA seeks project-based opportunities similar to this so students learn employment and business skills while raising funds for expenses such as membership, conferences and competition.
“By learning to raise their own money, they learn about business concepts that will carry on in their lives to become self-sufficient revenue generators and minimize the financial responsibility to the family,” Tomaski said. “They learn a little about the organizations they assist and they always enjoy helping the community.”