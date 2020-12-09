Just as some elementary and middle school students in the area are resuming in-person classes, high-schoolers throughout the region — and the state — are learning that they won’t be gracing their school halls again until 2021.
Students in grades pre-K through eight at Ludington Area Schools are returning to their schools today for the first time in weeks, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
The Ludington Area School District was closed on Nov. 3 following a rash of COVID-19 cases, and, when the order came on Nov. 15 from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to pause in-person learning at all high schools in the state for a three-week period, Ludington opted to do the same with its lower grades.
At the time, Kennedy stated that he felt it was in the best interest of students, staff and the community to use a remote-learning platform for all students.
Now, the Ludington’s pre-K through eighth-grade students who opted for in-person learning are back.
In a letter to parents on the LASD website, Kennedy addressed the reasons for sending the in-person students in the lower grades back. He outlined the causes for the initial closure, and stated that District Health Department No. 10 indicates those issues are being corrected.
“This decision was not taken lightly, and it has been a difficult one to make. Understanding that multiple views exist on this issue within our community, the district originally made the decision to pause in-person learning to all students several weeks ago based (factors such as) increasing case counts, increasing test positivity rates, hospital capacity and staffing issues, significant delays in the return of test results, public health staffing concerns related to contact tracing and medical advice that the district received…,” Kennedy wrote.
He stated that significant improvements have been made in many of these areas. Notably, he said that, according to District Health Department No. 10, patient loads in the area hospitals are close to half of what they were when the initial order was given.
High schools remain closed
At the same time, high-schoolers who were expecting to return to class this week, are learning that the three-week pause that started on Nov. 18 has been extended until Dec. 20. That means students who opted for in-person learning — not only at Ludington High School, but also at Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern — will not return to their respective campuses until the end of winter break at the earliest.
On Tuesday, MDHHS Director Robert Gordon issued a new order, effective today, which extends the prohibition of gatherings at both public and non-public high schools for in-person learning, sports or extracurricular activities.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the order Monday, saying that gathering will continue to be limited, and masks must continue to be worn constantly.
The order is set to expire just two days after winter break begins at Ludington, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern high schools.
At all three schools, winter break lasts from the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 18 to Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, which is the soonest high-schoolers will be back at their respective schools in a face-to-face capacity.
If there are further changes to the order, it could be even later than that.
In light of the extension, local high schools have decided to use the gathering exception in the order which allows for high schools to provide resources for students who need tutoring, food, internet or social and emotional support.
At Ludington High School, Kennedy and Dan Mesyar, principal, told the Daily News ,the math lab will be open starting today. It will be staffed by a certified teacher, and its hours will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday while school’s in session.
Mesyar said math is the subject parents said kids are struggling with most while learning from home.
Some students are utilizing special services at Mason County Central High School, too, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
“We do have some high-school students that are here right now for (internet connectivity or special education) reasons,” Mount told the Daily News.
Mason County Eastern will be open from 8:20 a.m. to noon on school days for high-school students until the break begins. Bussing will be provided for those who need transportation.
The school made the announcement Dec. 7, after the MDHHS order extension, and 15 high-schoolers came in the next day to utilize the services, according to Superintendent Paul Shoup.
“We anticipate some kids coming in between now and break,” he said.
The gathering exception for high schools was in the previous order, Shoup said, but tutoring was a new aspect allowable under Monday’s extension.
Shoup said they hope after the break is over the high school will return to face-to-face learning.
“That would be our preference,” he said. “We are like everyone else right now, just trying to manage the pandemic.”
The school has not made any changes in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, which continues to meet face-to-face.