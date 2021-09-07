The laughs, the giggles and the playful voices of children once again filled the playgrounds at Ludington’s elementary schools Tuesday morning, the first day of school in the district.
It was also the final time Franklin, Foster and Lakeview elementary schools, as well as Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, will start the school year off. Children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade at Ludington Area Schools will be moving to the yet-uncompleted new elementary building near the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road midway through this school year.
Tuesday was a day of excitement as parents took photos of their children on their first day back to school.
Rob Killips dropped off his daughter Jaclyn for her first day of kindergarten at Franklin Elementary School. Jaclyn is the youngest of nine the Killips family has raised.
“This is a whole new thing for me,” he said.
The Killips family still has two other children in school, one at Covenant Christian and one attending high school. He said half of his children that were elementary-aged went to either Lakeview or Ludington Area Catholic.
Killips said he did not attend Franklin growing up.
“I went to Longfellow,” he said with a laugh. “Then I went to Lakeview in the fifth grade.”
Lindsey and Dylan Lindbloom dropped off their daughters Kelly and Elyse at Franklin, too. Elyse is a second-grader there, and Kelly was starting his first day of kindergarten. Lindsey said she once attended Franklin, but couldn’t recall her time there.
“It’s been a while. It’s just different now,” she said.
The girls were excited for the first day of school, but they’re really excited about the new elementary school.
“We go by the school all the time, and we tell them about it,” Lindsey said. “As soon as the playground went up, they became really excited about it.”
“This is bittersweet,” said Kristina Butcher, who was dropping off her daughter for her first day of third grade at Foster.
“Foster has been a great school. My kids have always enjoyed it,” she said. “We have always had great communication with the teachers. My son Cameron was a crossing guard last year.”
Jeremy and Brenda Vronko said their son James was excited to be back with his friends at Foster.
“James love coming to school at Foster but he is also excited for the new school,” Jeremy said.
Jeremy and Brenda both campaigned for the 2019 bond to fund the new elementary schools, but they said it was still going to be tough to say goodbye to the school that held so many memories for them and their children.
“We love the history of this building (Foster) but at the same time we recognize the new school will bring a lot of benefits,” they said. “We will have two students at the new school, it will be nice to have two students in the same building.”
Heidi Gámez took photos of her three children, twin third-graders and a fifth-grader, at the Foster sign before giving them all a hug and wishing them well on their first day.
Gámez said her twins were excited to be at Foster, at least for half the year, and her fifth-grader is happy to get a chance to be at the new school for a half a year.
Tuesday morning parents at Foster Elementary School were taking photos of their children in front of the school sign before sending them off to the last first day Foster. This has been a tradition for parents for years, but Tuesday marked the last chance to get those photos, at least at these elementary schools.
Students, teachers and staff at Foster, Lakeview, Franklin elementary schools and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, will move to the new elementary school on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The 2019 bond issue of more than $100 million consists of construction of the new elementary as well as extensive renovations of the secondary school complex and work on the athletic complex at Oriole Field.
In May, the school board agreed to sell the Lakeview Elementary School property to JWhite Properties during a special meeting. JWhite Properties plans to build 12 single-family homes on the current Lakeview property. The school building will be demolished.
The board continues to look at possible outcomes for both the Foster and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center properties.
There’s money put away for the demolition of the Foster building as part of the original bond. The Pere Marquette property does not have funds for demolition.
Franklin Elementary will be demolished as the district transitions away from the construction of the new elementary to the renovations of the secondary school complex.