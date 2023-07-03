The wait is over.
After a four-year hiatus due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10th and final Ludrock Music & Friends concert is taking place this weekend at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
The long-planned, long-delayed 10th anniversary festival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday with music continuing until 9 p.m. On Sunday, bands start playing at noon and wrap up at 6 p.m.
The lineup features bands and artists from throughout the region, state and nation. The roster is “killer,” for what Ludrock founder Ed Santarelli calls the “last hurrah.”
Santarelli, who despite some sadness about the festival’s end, is ready to see it go out with a bang.
“If this is going to be the last one, let’s just make it a celebration,” Santarelli told the Daily News on Monday.
Some of the performers include Nashville’s Bradford Loomis, making his Ludrock debut; Merrie Amsterburg of Boston, who grew up in Ludington and penned a special song commemorate the City of Ludington’s 150th anniversary, which she’ll debut at Ludrock; Patty PerShayla & the Mayhaps and many, many more.
Veteran Ludrockers and first-timers alike are thrilled to be part of the event’s last hurrah.
As a Ludrock newcomer, Loomis said he’s grateful for the opportunity to not only perform, but also witness the festival firsthand.
“I’ve always wanted to be a part of it,” he said from the road, with a murky cell connection. “I’m thankful to be able to sneak under the wire.”
Loomis said he’s bringing his “whole family” to Ludington for the occasion, and he plans to take it all in.
“I’m just really excited to see all the local talent on display as well as the regional talent,” he said, noting that the Beekers, Kaylie Wells, Babe Ruthless, and Santarelli’s band, the Stinks, are among the acts he’s most eager to see.
“I’m a huge Ed Santarelli fan. I just really adore him as a person,” he said. “He’s a wonderful, kind and compassionate person.”
Loomis said it “should be fun” to finally see Santarelli — who normally shies from the limelight — get up on stage and let it rip.
As far as his set is concerned, Loomis and his backing band from Nashville are planning to perform some old favorites, as well as some new material from a host of upcoming releases, including a new single, a new full-length album and a Bruce Springsteen tribute record.
Loomis said he’s “just excited to finally see Ludrock in its full splendor.”
He performs Saturday.
Patty PerShayla & the Mayhaps will also perform on Saturday.
PerShayla called her previous Ludrock performance — back in 2019, when the band was called Talk Radio — “the first time we felt like a legit band.”
“It was the first festival show my band ever played,” she said. “I felt like, for me, it was a big turning point. I felt like I could actually carry on doing this.”
Patty PerShayla & the Mayhaps originally hail from Grand Rapids, but for the past few years they’ve been operating out of Nashville. The band has a new EP, “Perpetual Motion Machine,” coming out Aug. 1, and on July 18 they’re releasing a new single, titled “Still.”
PerShayla said she’s pumped about Ludrock’s return, ready to share her new material, and looking forward to some “beautiful lakewater experiences” during the weekend.
THE LINEUP
The lineup for Saturday includes the American Legion Color Guard, Brynn Fortner, Evan Allen, Mallory Shinn, Eric Engblade, Third Coast Swing, Babe Ruthless, Working on Famous, Patty PerShayla & the Mayhaps, Bill Casey & the Railbirds, the Stinks, On the Line, Spike the Media, Truck Driver Bingo, Merrie Amsterburg, Camaram, Taylor Makowicki, Fifty-Fifty, the Mollusks, Kaylie Wells, Project Hero, Bradford Loomis, Sepfir, Pocket Watch, and Barrel Bones.
Sunday’s lineup features Adison Thorne, Mike Luusua, Ludington Ukes, Andy Roberts, Ben Traverse, Busted Balloons, Whodathunkit, Road Less Traveled, RPM, Bog Wizard, the Briar Payne Band, Madison Tripp, Eulogy, Tom Zatarga, Tiberius, the Beekers, County Parks and Nick Veine.
MORE ABOUT LUDROCK
In addition to music, the free concert will feature a raffle for hundreds of items donated by sponsors.
Chad Rushing will be the master of ceremonies, taking over for Chris “Boatman” Herlein, who passed away in 2021.
Santarelli said an afterparty is being planned at Pomorski’s Tavern following the concert’s conclusion on Sunday. He said it’s sure to be a long night.
Since its inception in 2010, Ludrock has been a fixture of the local music scene, leading to the establishment of other concerts such as Night of Fright and Girls Rock.
Ludrock Nation has raised more than $350,000 for local music and arts causes, and this weekend’s concert will continue that tradition. Proceeds from raffle tickets and merchandise sales will go toward the Ludrock endowment fund, which is used to support local music and arts programs in perpetuity.
Donations to the cause can also be made on the Ludrock website, at www.ludrock.com.