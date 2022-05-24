SCOTTVILLE — Fighting back tears of joy, Mason County Central’s Lauren Knizacky on Tuesday accepted the school’s All-Around Senior award for the 2021-22 academic year.
The honor was presented by senior class advisor and high school art teacher Rachel Brock at the conclusion of the annual awards ceremony in the MCC gym.
Brock said choosing a recipient for this year’s award a “difficult decision for all of us on staff to make,” but she noted that Knizacky stood out in countless ways.
Brock called Knizacky “a person who’s always been there, always making sure things are done, always checking in with me about things, always checking in with other staff members about things, and going above and beyond.
She said Knizacky is “kind to everybody, and always has a smile on her face.”
Knizacky, who is also the class vice president, took home a handful of awards and scholarships during the ceremony: a grant to a charity of her choice from the Community Foundation for Mason County; a student council award; the Jackson Scholarship; a West Shore Community College art award for participating in the college’s art show; the Life Management award; multiple kudos from the Mason County Central Educational Foundation; the Joan Vidak scholarship; the Newkirk Family Scholarship; and the American Association of University Women scholarship, among several other accolades.
She said she’s had her eyes on the All-Around Senior honors for years.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a freshman,” Knizacky said. “I’m so happy. I almost cried when I was (on stage).”
Maybe it’s in her blood. She’s the second daughter of Jerome and Lynn Knizacky to receive the award, following in her older sister Jenna in 2013.
Knizacky plans to attend Western Governors University where she will seek a degree in education. She plans to become a teacher.
“She’s going to do amazing things,” Brock said. because someday she’ll be doing something like this because she’s going into the education field and will be leading young minds.”