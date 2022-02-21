The Ludington Daily News was named a finalist in six categories for the 2021 Michigan Associated Press Media Editors Newspaper Contest, it was announced Saturday.
The Michigan APME notifies those with entries that finished in the top three of its respective categories, with the final placings announced Friday, April 8.
The newspaper’s staff — Riley Kelley, Hannah Hubbard, Jeff Kiessel and David Bossick — finished in the top three for its series of stories from March 2021 titled, “COVID-19: A Year Later” in the best enterprise reporting category.
The series had stories about those who were fighting the disease, the ramifications on our local healthcare providers, the exposure of the lack of high-speed internet and the impact on small businesses because of disease-related shutdowns.
Kelley is a staff writer while Hubbard is formerly a staff writer. Kiessel is the assistant managing editor, and Bossick is the managing editor.
Kiessel received two individual finalist awards. One was for best feature photo of a image from the Blessing of the Boats. The other was for a photo story depicting a fire where the Ludington Fire Department responded.
Staff Writer Justin Cooper is a finalist for best feature writing. Judges assessed four different features for each submission. The stories submitted were of O.J. DeJonge Middle School’s Eighth Grade Camp; Jordyn Wittlieff, a Mason County Eastern graduate who is a firefighter in Custer Township; Bruce Lowing’s election into the Michigan Construction Hall of Fame; and, a story about a Wisconsin couple who were making their way to New York.
Columnist Steve Begnoche is a finalist for best column, and judges were weighing topics including a potential shipwreck near Ludington State Park; thinking about how former President Donald Trump handled himself after the 2020 election; the fashion of today; and, seeking gun owners’ thoughts for solutions to school-related gun violence.
Bossick is a finalist for best investigative reporting for a story on Bill and Denita Buchanan’s pleas in seeking justice for their slain son William.