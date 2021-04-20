Assistant Managing Editor Jeff Kiessel received four awards, including two first-place wins, from the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors the organization recently announced.
The judging period was for calendar year 2020.
Kiessel won first place for Best Spot News Photo for his photo of Pere Marquette Fire and other departments going to Peter Pan Land for training. The training turned into an actual rescue from the bluffs along Lake Michigan. “Great storytelling and composition,” the judges wrote.
Kiessel also won first place and third place in Best Photo Story. His package on John Marek playing his accordion for area seniors was the first-place winner.
“You can feel the joy and kindness flowing from this gentleman’s accordion along with the music,” judges stated.
Kiessel’s photo story on West Shore Community College’s production of “Mamma Mia!” finished in third place.
Kiessel’s entire package, both in print and online, on Marek’s playing received a third-place award for Best Multimedia Storytelling.
Former Daily News Staff Writer Hannah Hubbard was runner-up in Best Business Writing and Best Public Service.
Part-time Daily News Sports Writer Noah Genson finished third in Best Sports Story.
Managing Editor David Bossick placed third in Best Headline Writing.