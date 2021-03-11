The 24th annual Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.
This year’s competition will be different from pervious years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and indoor gathering restrictions to ensure safety.
Only spellers and those working at the bee will be allowed to enter. The public will not be allowed in the building during the spelling bee.
Parents of spellers will have to drop off their kids at Peterson Auditorium prior to the bee, and pick them up when it’s over.
The local champion will earn a chance to compete in the 94th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at the upcoming virtual preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, which will be held virtually. If the local champion qualifies for the in-person final round, they will receive an expense paid trip to the national finals in Florida.
The first-place speller will win a gold medal; a one-year Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online Certificate; access to Encyclopedia Britannica Online for one year; a $100 Series E.E. U.S. Savings Bond; the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award; a $120 gift card from Flipstar Gymnastics for that trip to the finals; and coaching from previous LDN Spelling Bee Champion Sophia Grierson.
The second-place speller will receive a silver medal, an 11th edition Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary and a book donated by Book Mark and Nautical Yarn.
Third-place, fourth-place and fifth-place spellers will each receive a bronze medal.
Additionally, each of the top five spellers will also receive a book donated by Book Mark and Nautical Yarn.
The emcee will be Banks Dishmon, and the pronouncer will be Dale Horowski. Judges are Patti Klevorn, Jackie Steckel and LouAnn Dishmon.
Spellers in attendance are asked to stay quiet during the competition with cellphones turned off. Participants will be asked to remain seated when a student is at the podium.