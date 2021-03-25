LANSING — The Michigan Press Association announced Thursday afternoon that the Ludington Daily News’ staff was recognized with six different awards through its Better Newspaper Contest.
Judges were from the Montana Press Association, and the contest period including stories, photos and more that were published from Aug. 1, 2019, through July 31, 2020.
The Daily News is in the Daily Class C group that includes such newspapers as the Midland Daily News, Cadillac News and Petoskey News-Review. The Ludington Daily News was recognized for features, business/agriculture news, newspaper design, news photo, photo story and columnist.
“With the struggles everyone has dealt with, receiving this recognition from our peers shows the quality level of our newsroom and the staff throughout the building,” said Daily News Publisher Ray McGrew. “We have spent most of our time working apart from one another, yet everyone still communicates daily to provide the best news and information for the communities we serve.”
Sports Writer Noah Genson won the category for Sports Feature on his story on Ludington alum, NBC Sports Producer and Emmy Award-winning Kaitlin Urka when she led an all-female crew in a sports broadcast.
Former Staff Writer Hannah Hubbard won the category for Business/Agriculture News for her story on COVID-19 in congregate housing used by many of the migrant workers in the area.
Managing Editor David Bossick earned a first place in Best Newspaper Design for the Jan 2, 2020, edition of the Daily News. It featured highlights from the New Year’s Ball Drop in downtown Ludington as a major part of its coverage.
Assistant Managing Editor Jeff Kiessel earned a third place for News Photo of his photo of bad weather canceling fire training at the 2019 Western Michigan Fair. Kiessel was also third for his photo story of the 2019 LHS homecoming.
Managing Editor Emeritus Steve Begnoche earned a third place for his column in the Best Columnist category.