Newsroom staff of the Ludington Daily News were named finalists in the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors’ 2020 newspaper contest Thursday afternoon by the organization.
According to a release from Michigan APME, the determinations of first, second and third will be announced at a later date along with awards for general excellence, rising star and First Amendment winners.
The Daily News’ category was judged by two Ohio newspapers, The (Fremont) News-Messenger and the Port Clinton News Herald. The Daily News is in the same category with several small daily newspapers throughout Michigan.
Assistant Managing Editor Jeff Kiessel was named a finalist four times in three categories.
Kiessel was a finalist for twice in best photo story for his package on John Marek and his package on West Shore Community College’s production of “Mamma Mia!” He also received a finalist recognition for spot news photo and best multimedia storytelling.
Staff Writer Hannah Hubbard was named a finalist in best business writing and in best public service.
Sports Writer Noah Genson was named a finalist in best sports story.
Managing Editor David Bossick was name a finalist in best headline writing.
Top three finalists in categories where the Daily News is named includes:
• Best Headline Writing: Daniel Basso, The (Owosso) Argus-Press; David Bossick, Ludington Daily News; The (Iron Mountain) Daily News.
• Best Business Writing: Betsy Bloom, The (Iron Mountain) Daily News; Hannah Hubbard, Ludington Daily News; Jennifer Timar, Livingston Daily Press & Argus.
• Best Sports Story: Dan D’Addona, The Holland Sentinel, “Emily Macina Finds Focus as Elite Runner, Aims for Title”; Noah Genson, Ludington Daily News, “High School Athletics Strike Out”; Fred Kelly and Katy Kildee, Midland Daily News, “Fireworks: Little League Home Run Derby a Thrilling Spectacle.”
• Best Spot News Photo: Jeff Kiessel, Ludington Daily News, “Ropes Training Turns into Rescue”; Katy Kildee, Midland Daily News, “Wading Through”; Sally York, The (Owosso) Argus-Press, “MPs Return.”
• Best Photo Story: Jeff Kiessel, Ludington Daily News, “John Marek Plays for Seniors”; Jeff Kiessel, Ludington Daily News, “Mamma Mia!”; Kathleen Kildee, Midland Daily News, “COVID-19 in Midland County.”
• Best Public Service: Hannah Hubbard, Ludington Daily News, “What to Expect at Drive-Through COVID-19 Test”; Ashley Schafer and Katy Kildee, Midland Daily News, “Dry Lakebeds Pose Grave Risks to Adventurous Residents”; The Alpena News, “Coronavirus Coverage.”
• Best Multimedia Storytelling: Audra Gamble and Brian Vernellis, The Holland Sentinel, “Allegan Police Find Body, Possibly of Teen Who Went Missing in 1989”; Jeff Kiessel, Ludington Daily News, “John Marek Plays for Seniors”; Midland Daily News, “Coverage of the Mid-Michigan Dam Failures.”