The Ludington Daily News received six awards in the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors’ 2021 Better Newspaper contest, the APME announced Thursday.
Assistant Managing Editor Jeff Kiessel took home a first-place award for Best Feature Photo. The photo shows a boater dipping his keys in a chalice full of lake water during the Blessing of the Boats in June. The boater’s face is reflected in the water, which had been blessed by a local reverend.
“This unconventional and imaginative view of a blessing of the boats event shows the photographer’s keen eye for perspective and a refreshing sense of creativity,” judges said of the photo.
The Daily News editorial staff received awards in five other categories, with Kiessel also winning third place for Best Photo Story.
“COVID-19: A Year Later,” with stories by staff writer Riley Kelley, former staff writer Hannah Hubbard, Managing Editor David Bossick and Kiessel won second place in Best Enterprise Reporting. The series was a week-long retrospective focusing on the first year of the pandemic.
“This comprehensive, well-organized, well-written team effort explores the impact of COVID one year after it first hit the U.S.,” judges said. “Articles are well-sourced, educational and informative.”
Bossick’s story “Pleading for Justice,” following up on a 2019 killing yet to be tried in court, took second place for Best Investigative Reporting. Staff Writer Justin Cooper took second place for Best Feature Writing on the basis of four submitted stories.
“Author showed excellent work in tackling unusual subjects that were accompanied by stylish writing,” judges said of Cooper.
Former Managing Editor Steve Begnoche took second place in Best Column for “On the Other Hand,” based on four editions of his weekly column.
“From national politics to shipwrecks in Lake Michigan Steve Begnoche tosses a wide net. His fluent style and easygoing tone make his columns a pleasure to read,” judges said.
“I’m glad to see the efforts of our staff get recognized in this way,” said Bossick. “We continue to do good work for the community, and this recognition from our colleagues in the industry is just icing on the cake.”