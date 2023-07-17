It was all about worms Monday afternoon as kids clustered, clamored and crawled around the backyard of the Ludington Library to learn about the invertebrates and what they do for soil, gardens and the planet.
Dozens of children participated in the worm day event, which included hands-on play with buckets full of squirmy earthworms donated by Captain Chuck’s II.
Kids clung to them by the handful, hollering to one another in excitement as the worms squirmed in their hands.
Those who weren’t getting their hands dirty were participating in arts-and-crafts projects in the library, while others were picking teams for worm races, which took place on sheets of paper.
Children’s librarian Katie McPike was at the helm of the activities, hustling back and forth between the library’s backyard and the indoor craft stations to make sure the kids had what they needed.
McPike shared a few fun facts about worms before things got underway, telling kids that earthworms are regenerative and can live up to 12 years.
She added that some species can grow as long as 20 feet.
McPike told the Daily News that she’d read about another library bringing worm-related activities into its summer programming. She said she took note, thinking it could be a good addition to the Ludington Library’s activities.
“It’s just a chance to let kids touch the worms, feel the worms, see how the worms move around,” McPike said, “because a lot of kids don’t really get to find out about (them).”
McPike said the crowd was larger than she anticipated, and as a result, she had to cut down on some of her discussion points because some of the little ones were “getting squirrelly.”
“It’s great, though,” she said. “I’m glad we got a high number.”
McPike told the kids in attendance that in addition to being used as bait for people hoping to catch fish, worms are also crucial to the environment, as their castings act as a natural fertilizer. They also break down organic matter like grass and leaves to help plants grow.
McPike said her hope was to create an event that gave kids a chance to have the kind of hands-on interaction with the earth that she had as a kid. She said she suspects many kids might not have the same exposure these days.
“I don’t think very many people know that much about worms,” McPike said. “Kids nowadays, they don’t go outside, they don’t dig in dirt, and they don’t do things like they used to do. … It doesn’t happen anymore. They don’t have the chance.”
She said she hopes to bring the event back to the library next summer.
There’s a special activity every week at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
Next up, Starlab Planetarium will offer presentations at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.