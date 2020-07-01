Jack Stidham, 14, has been playing tennis for two years, had an opportunity to get a tennis lesson from Luke Jensen on Tuesday. Jensen is heading to the World Team Tennis season on July 12-30 at The Greenbrier “America’s Resort” in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Jensen is the coach of the New York Empire. Above, Jensen gives some pointers to Stidham at the net while the two worked on Stidham’s net play. Right, Stidham worked on hitting a ball off a wall to improve hand-eye coordination as well as foot work.
Jeff Kiessel | Daily News photos