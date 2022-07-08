Several kids at Sandcastles Children’s Museum got to get a peak at potential future careers in science, math, engineering and design during the first day of a 3D printing workshop on Friday.
Instructor Miguel Quinteros — a teacher at Baldwin Public Schools — showed kids how to design and print objects using a program called Tinkercad.
They started by drawing and virtually plotting out personalized keychains. Then they moved onto thinking of more challenging projects.
Quinteros encouraged kids in attendance to use their imaginations to visualize and plan for more complex printing jobs, many of which will take place today during the second day of the workshop.
Quinteros said he wants to let kids know how much potential there is in computer science. He said it goes beyond what one might expect, and the same is true of what kids were learning on Friday.
“3D is not just for printing, it’s for design,” Quinteros said, adding that several scenes from recent Star Wars films were developed for the screen using similar technology to what the kids were using at Sandcastles.
Quinteros encouraged kids not to get discouraged by mistakes, but use them as opportunities to problem-solve.
“We learn from mistakes, so don’t be afraid,” he said. “Learn skills that will prepare you to solve problems in the future.”
In addition to the workshop, Sandcastles Children’s Museum offers 3D printing activities every Thursday.
For more information, visit www.sandcastleschildrensmuseum.com.