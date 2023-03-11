Some aspiring mandolin players were treated to a personal lesson from an internationally known master of the instrument Saturday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Brian Oberlin — founder of mandolin orchestras in Oregon and Michigan, and a member of the bluegrass group Full Cord — led a small group of beginners through a mandolin workshop ahead of his Saturday night concert.
Setting up shop on the stage of the Performance Hall, Oberlin covered fingerings, chords and strumming patterns that would best serve students hoping to progress with the instrument.
He offered tips on the basics of the mandolin, and some starting suggestions for how to use the instrument in genres including bluegrass, swing and more.
One of the most important things to remember, Oberlin said, is that the right hand, which does the strumming, is “in charge.”
He told students to “keep chuggin’” with their strumming hand even if the notes they’re holding with their left-hand fingers waver.
“Who cares if you screw up? It doesn’t matter,” Oberlin told the group. “That’s what we’re here for.”
He added that mistakes were not to be feared, but rather embraced.
“Bonus points if you screw up, but extra bonus points if you keep your right hand chuggin,’” he said.
His lesson covered some of the basics of reading music, too — specifically tablature, which diagrams strings and finger placement rather than using a scale, like music notation.
Tablature is easier to master, and sometimes it gets a bad rap.
Oberlin said the method is “imperfect” because it doesn’t indicate timing or rhythm, but he said it’s incredibly useful when one learns where to place their fingers on the frets.
“Don’t let anyone ever tell you that tablature is inferior, because tablature was around long before music notation,” he said. “Often if I’m on the tour bus going from gig to gig, writing stuff, I’ll use tablature because it’s easier — as long as I have the rhythm in my head.”
After the workshop concluded, Oberlin took the stage for a concert.
In addition to playing with Full Cord and starting the Michigan Mandolin Orchestra and the Oregon Mandolin Orchestra, Oberlin is also founder and director of the River of the West Mandolin Camp and the Great Lakes Mandolin Camp. He stops by LACA every once in a while for lessons and performances.
More information about Oberlin and his music, and free mandolin tutorials, can be found on his website at www.mandoberlin.com.