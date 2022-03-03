With every scrape of his knife the pile of basswood shavings in front of Cody Garner grows and grows. His knife work soon turns one end of a block of wood into a ball.
Garner is learning about patience and time as he hones his woodcarving skills under the watchful eye of Larry Stewart.
Garner signed up for Stewart’s five-week Woodcarving for Beginners class held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The Thursday afternoon class meets once a week through March 31 in a studio classroom at the center.
Garner said he has always liked woodworking but has never had any formal teaching.
“I do like woodworking, and I like crafting,” he said. “I like watching the progress as it turns into something. It is relaxing.”
Garner said he likes making things for people.
The class is being taught by Stewart who has been woodcarving for approximately 20 years. He has taught the art of carving at several paces in Mason County including the senior center in Scottville and other states like in Florida, Arizona and Texas.
“I think woodcarving is getting to be a lost art,” he said. “I want to do my best to keep it from being lost.
“It would make me happy to know that wood carving is still alive and well and there are still people doing it,” he said.
Stewart said the most important thing to remember about this kind of works is to keep your fingers out of the way.
He said his class starts out carving with basswood because it is a close-grained soft wood which makes it easy to carve and it holds its shape very well.
“I have carved all kinds of wood, but there are different techniques when you carve a piece of oak of hard maple or walnut. It is a chippy wood. If you are not careful, you will have to start all over again,” he said. “Basswood is not really like that.”
Stewart said the tools needed for carving include a pencil, a small ruler and a reasonable good quality knife.
Stewart had one student — Garner — in the woodcarving class on Thursday. He said he has room for up to eight people in the class.
“I will not do any more than eight students,” he said.
He said students in the beginners’ course will be learning how to handle a knife, learning about the grain of the wood and they will carve some simple faces.
“As he (Garner) progresses and wants to do something special, then we will do something special,” Stewart said.