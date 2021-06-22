On Tuesday a new LED sign was programmed at Ludington State Park as a way to improve water safety and as a precaution against future water emergencies.
The sign will flash messages to visitors about water conditions. Messages like “Swim with caution” will light up the sign depending on the conditions of the day.
The sign was a response to three drownings in summer 2018, two of which occurred at the state park.
“It’s to make people more aware, (and to) educate them about what’s going on with the water and keep them safe,” said Gary Hearing, vice president of the Friends of Ludington State Park group.
There are already multiple water safety signs around the park, such as different colored flags at the park entrance. But park officials were worried that people might not know that a green flag means low hazard, a yellow means moderate hazard, and a red means severe hazard. They’re also worried that there might be some who simply ignore the signage.
“This will be an obvious way for our visitors, whether from town or out of town, to realize the conditions of the water,” said Jim Gallie, park manager.
The LED sign was donated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office using money raised during its No Shave November fundraiser.
The policy at the sheriff’s office is that all officers must be clean shaven. The officers were then “fined” $5 for keeping their facial hair. They have been doing this type of fundraising since 2013. Every year, a different nonprofit is chosen to donate the money to.
This year’s beneficiary was friends group. Sheriff Kim Cole said he was honored to serve the community by getting the sign up.
The sign is located at the beach front entrance. Gallie said the placement will ensure that no one will miss seeing the sign. He hopes this will increase safety at the state park’s beachfront.