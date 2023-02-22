The Leeward Initiative is a prevention coalition based in Mason County focused on preventing substance misuse and ensuring treatment and recovery through community partnerships and collaboration.
“We bring our passion for prevention to the table each and every day, and advocate for systems-change in our local community through outreach, education, and awareness,” District 10 Public Health Educator Grace Richardson said. “Our mission is ‘Working together to achieve a reduction in substance use by increasing understanding, ensuring treatment services, and supporting our families and community.’”
The initiative started in 2016 through a federal grant program called Partnerships for Success. Through the strategic planning process in that first year, the group identified priority issues they wanted to tackle in Mason County. They also established vision and mission statements, which have driven their work ever since.
Those involved with the Leeward Initiative and firm believers in the power of prevention and collaboration to change lives and improve communities and through their work, they hope to engage more people looking to help make change in the Mason County area.
The initiative will be hosting an online webinar from 3-5 p.m. March 1, featuring social media expert and school resource officer Dave Gomez. Gomez works with the program Tall Cop Says Stop. The program was created in 1997 by Jermaine Galloway, an Idaho law enforcement officer, who is an expert in various drug and alcohol trends, he has specialized in underage drinking and drug enforcement for more than 15 years.
Gomez will be addressing a variety of issues including current drug trends seen online, what children are learning from peers online and educating on the dangers of social media and how to keep children safe. Anyone interested in signing up for the live webinar can do so on the Leeward Initiative’s Facebook page.
Not only does the Leeward Initiative offer programs on substance use and social media, they offer webinars, meeting and outreach programs on a variety of topics pertaining to all area of substance use.
“Current work efforts among the group include addressing the vaping epidemic among youth by partnering with schools, bringing awareness of methamphetamine risks, and supporting individuals in recovery,” Richardson said. “We currently have people from all different sectors involved in our coalition such as school administrators, law enforcement, healthcare, youth-serving organizations, mental health and substance use disorders, other organizations involved in prevention work and non-profits.”
The Leeward Initiative meets every second Thursday of the month from 9-10 a.m. at the Lakeshore Resource Network on Tinkham Avenue in Ludington. The meetings are open to the public and Richardson said that they are always looking for more people to join and to volunteer to help increase awareness of substance use issues.
“The public can get involved by emailing grichardson@dhd10.org or the leewardinitiative@gmail.com to see what current events are happening or what events are in the process of being planned,” Richardson said. “They can also get involved by promoting The Leeward Initiative’s name by stopping by tables at outreach events and taking some flyers created by the coalition on who we are and what prevention resources we have to provide, along with some swag items.
“We also love collaboration, so if businesses or organizations have an upcoming event and would like to partner with the Leeward Initiative, please reach out.”