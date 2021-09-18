September is National Recovery Month. This year’s theme is “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.”
Recovery is for everyone because everyone such as individuals, families, neighborhoods and towns benefit from recovery and recovery programs. The Leeward Initiative invites you to remember how we all work together to provide support for recovery and do what we can to increase outreach and programming.
Saying that “Recovery is for Everyone,” reduces the stigma surrounding people with substance use or mental health disorders. A community that values recovery, works to ensure that everyone has the same chance at recovery. Recovery always begins with “meeting people where they are at.” It recognizes everyone’s unique experiences, needs and contributions.
As a community that sees how recovery is useful and beneficial to everyone, it looks for ways to be more inclusive, in its programs, language and treatments, while also lowering barriers to recovery. Barriers might include income, race, religion, culture, identity or background.
Recovery is not a single journey. It involves friends and family, community organizations, churches, law enforcement, city councils — it involves everyone who is looking to build a strong community of engaged people. Our strength is our diversity, and because of communities that values recovery, we see unique opportunities to learn, challenge, grow and dream.
Community values help build a powerful foundation with mutual aid, peer support and adaptability. Values help recovery seek out connections and implement resources that serve unique needs. From finding sources of transportation, keeping and distributing lists of support groups and matching up wellness program providers to individuals and groups, a community’s values are to grow in empathy and understanding, save lives and build resiliency.
Substance abuse disorder impacts families, communities and cultures, but recovery creates opportunities to rebuild. Personal recovery always translates into collaborative recovery, when individuals, those in recovery and those supporting them, begin to see their story as part of a larger story. Social connections, family support and neighborhood relationships are directly linked to wellness and recovery.
In September, we recognize National Recovery Month, reminding everyone about all we can do to help people and communities find healing and growth. We celebrate the effectiveness of treatment and recovery support services and the opportunities that expanding these programs offer. Recovery is always possible. Everyone experiences peaks and valleys in their lives, both big and small.
Recovery is for everyone, because everyone benefits from recovery.