Legacy Plaza, the new face of the plaza at James Street, welcomed dozens on Thursday for its grand opening ceremony.
The plaza has been fitted with a pyramid-shaped fireplace, a pavilion to shade the farmer’s market area, a stage and new restrooms, among other improvements.
“I think this is a lovely architectural addition to downtown,” said attendee S.K. Osborn. “I think it’s got a lovely feel for bringing community together.
From her seat by the pavilion, Barbara McIlmoyle said the shade will improve the weekly farmer’s market “big-time.”
“Now even if it rains, people can still come,” McIlmoyle said. “And it’ll keep a lot of the vegetables and stuff under the shade.”
The three sides of the fireplace represent the Council of the Three Fires, an alliance of native Anishinaabe tribes prominent in Michigan.
A circle surrounding the fireplace is inscribed with the seven traditional virtues of the Anishinaabe: respect, love, truth, bravery, humility, honesty and wisdom.
Ludington’s history of maritime trade and travel is represented in a compass rose south of the pavilion. The compass bears black, red, yellow and white colors relating to native medicine wheel practices.
Distinguished local names like Stearns, Rath, Cartier and even Ludington itself stem from the lumber barons who made their wealth here. Replications of local lumber stamp designs are hidden in eight locations on the plaza’s north end to honor the industry’s impact.
One such stamp dates to 1880, used by the firm Cartier & Filer. Antoine Cartier and Delos Filer were both lumber barons influential in Ludington’s development.
State Rep. Jack O’Malley said that as a “history buff,” he appreciates the plaza’s recognition of the past.
“As people move into this community, they’ll wonder why the fireplace, they’ll ask questions, they’ll learn, so that the heritage of this great community isn’t lost,” O’Malley said.
Construction began last fall, but the plaza’s transformation dates to the 1980s. Over the decades, the area has morphed from a two-way street into a gathering place and a celebration of Ludington’s history.
The plaza project is as old as Ludington’s Downtown Development Authority. Lyla McClelland, one of the original DDA members, was there Thursday to see it almost as she’d sketched it in the ‘80s.
“This plaza is a class act,” McClelland said. “I’m really, really pleased to see it.”
The fireplace stands is near the former place of a clock tower, formerly an icon of Ludington Avenue, which has been moved to the plaza’s other end at Court Street.
Grand opening attendee Dennis Osborn said he wished at first that the clock tower hadn’t been moved. But he warmed up to the fireplace after its significance was explained to the crowd, he said.
Work on the plaza isn’t quite over with. There are plans for an arch resembling part of the S.S. Badger along the Ludington Avenue entrance, as well as a digital information kiosk and sides to protect the pavilion from weather.
The Ludington Center for the Arts is creating a clay tile mural recognizing Mason County agriculture is planned for the bathroom vestibule. Community members can contact the arts center about a workshop to sponsor and create the tiles.
Keeper’s Fish Shack, whose pick-up window opens onto the plaza, also held its grand opening Thursday afternoon. Live music from guitarist Cheryl Wolfram extended into the evening, giving the stage its first musical performance.